Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 840.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.