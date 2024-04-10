Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.46. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 687,062 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTS. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 204,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after buying an additional 5,518,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after buying an additional 2,808,415 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $31,869,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,299,524 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

