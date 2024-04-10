Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 11th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0085 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

NYSE AVAL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

