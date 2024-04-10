Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.09. Kenon shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 20,884 shares trading hands.

Kenon Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s payout ratio is presently -85.97%.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

About Kenon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

