Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.09. Kenon shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 20,884 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s payout ratio is presently -85.97%.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
