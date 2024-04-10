High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

