Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $47.61

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.61, but opened at $48.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 282,709 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

