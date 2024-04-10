Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Graco has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Graco has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. Graco has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

