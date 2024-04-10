Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
