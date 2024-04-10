Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.36. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 2,501,763 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

