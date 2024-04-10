Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.85. Evotec shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 7,067 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the fourth quarter worth about $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

