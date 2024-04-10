Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.15. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 306,109 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MESO. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Trading Down 7.0 %

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

The company has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

