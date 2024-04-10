Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $8.98

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.62. Hut 8 shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 705,961 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

The company has a market cap of $769.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.