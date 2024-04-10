Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $141.73 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $11.09 or 0.00016066 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.64 billion and approximately $141.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00139636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008457 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.22311163 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 983 active market(s) with $158,985,195.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

