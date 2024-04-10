Oxen Market Cap Achieves $10.80 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $7,506.55 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,009.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.36 or 0.00887347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00139636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00047148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00193719 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00135033 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,446,413 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

