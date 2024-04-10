AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. AZZ has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Articles

