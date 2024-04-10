Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.28.

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.