Shell (LON:SHEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,801.00

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,801 ($35.45) and last traded at GBX 2,799.62 ($35.43), with a volume of 1991095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,780 ($35.19).

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.10) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.97) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.97) to GBX 2,950 ($37.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,086 ($39.06).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,549.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.11. The company has a market capitalization of £183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 4,778.76%.

In other news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.30) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,899.13). In related news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.57) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($576,893.36). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.30) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,899.13). 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

