Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GTN

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gray Television has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $576.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,156,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 247,112 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Gray Television by 336.8% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Gray Television by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 661,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.