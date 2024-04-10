Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,284,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

