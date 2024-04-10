Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $2.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSR

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Fisker Trading Down 28.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Fisker has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The business had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.66 million. Analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.