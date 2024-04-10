Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $2.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Trading Down 28.1 %

Shares of FSR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Fisker has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Fisker (NYSE:FSRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The business had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.66 million. Analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

