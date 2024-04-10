Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $25.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Premier Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 53.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Premier has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.55 million. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

