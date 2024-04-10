Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $140.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.64%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.