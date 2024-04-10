Analyzing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $373.49 million 0.47 -$38.29 million ($0.48) -4.73 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.43 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 3 0 2.14

This is a summary of current recommendations for Niu Technologies and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $4.36, indicating a potential upside of 164.14%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies -10.36% -22.41% -11.67% Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Niu Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. Niu Technologies sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

