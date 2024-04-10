Head to Head Survey: Terex (NYSE:TEX) & Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terex and Metso Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terex $5.15 billion 0.85 $518.00 million $7.59 8.62 Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Terex has higher revenue and earnings than Metso Oyj.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terex 1 9 3 0 2.15 Metso Oyj 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Terex and Metso Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Terex presently has a consensus price target of $64.21, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Terex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Terex is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Terex and Metso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terex 10.06% 32.89% 14.08% Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Terex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terex beats Metso Oyj on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and landscaping and biomass production industries. The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, and scissor lifts, as well as related components and replacement parts for construction and maintenance of industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities, transmission and distribution lines, construction and foundation drilling applications, and other commercial operations, as well as in tree trimming and various infrastructure projects. The company offers financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was founded in 1933 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, and construction companies; and process solutions, equipment, and aftermarket services for mining operations. The company also provides solutions for processing virtually various types of ores and concentrates to refined metals. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

