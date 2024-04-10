Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$25.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of OR opened at C$22.20 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$24.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5551988 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In related news, Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$352,912.00. Also, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

