Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

