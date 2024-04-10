Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

