Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.37.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

