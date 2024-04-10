Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,655,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

