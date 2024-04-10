Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 405 1574 2370 72 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million -$11.58 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $2.95 billion $421.43 million 17.77

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -28.62% -69.29% 0.29%

Volatility & Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have a beta of 5.57, meaning that their average stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining competitors beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

