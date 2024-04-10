Head-To-Head Review: Borealis Foods (BRLS) and Its Competitors

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 179 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Borealis Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -31.20% -248.12% -11.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 485 2038 2675 49 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Borealis Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Borealis Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -23.81 Borealis Foods Competitors $1.59 billion $48.17 million 252.28

Borealis Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.