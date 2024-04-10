WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. WisdomTree has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

