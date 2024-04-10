Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $85.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Sysco stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

