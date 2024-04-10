Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $49.68

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.26.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

