Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

