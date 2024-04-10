CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) versus NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Head to Head Review

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NewLake Capital Partners and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLake Capital Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewLake Capital Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.00 -$12.76 million ($1.46) N/A

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NewLake Capital Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87%

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust beats NewLake Capital Partners on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri.

