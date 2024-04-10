Analyzing BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance -15.14% 18.24% 7.77%

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance -$9.87 million -38.37 -$17.18 million ($0.49) -23.14

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 2 3 0 0 1.60

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $10.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -269.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on September 19, 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

