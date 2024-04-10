Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $89.63

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:GMS opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. GMS has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

