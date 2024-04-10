Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 525.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

