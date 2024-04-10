Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

