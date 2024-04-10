Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zura Bio and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($3.16) -2.30

Volatility & Risk

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -82.30% -66.71% Replimune Group N/A -42.94% -35.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zura Bio and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 0 4 1 3.20 Replimune Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zura Bio presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 492.06%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 439.15%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Zura Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zura Bio



Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Replimune Group



Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

