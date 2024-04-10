Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Increased by Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $48.31.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

