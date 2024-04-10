Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $197.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSG opened at $188.80 on Friday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.