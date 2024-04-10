Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $36.78

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.78.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,723.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.80. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
