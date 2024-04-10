Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $36.78

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,723.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.80. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

