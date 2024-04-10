Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) vs. Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Energem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $102.37 million 9.52 -$177.72 million ($0.59) -5.53 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 126.67

Profitability

Energem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems. Ballard Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -172.63% -14.06% -13.02% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ballard Power Systems and Energem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 3 10 1 0 1.86 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than Energem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energem beats Ballard Power Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications. It also engages in the delivery of services, including technology solutions, after sales services, and training; and provision of engineering services, product and systems integration services, and related technology transfer for a variety of PEM fuel cell applications. It operates in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Belgium, India, Taiwan, Spain, Norway, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

