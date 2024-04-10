Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

