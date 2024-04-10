T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

