Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price at $97.94

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get NetApp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Down 1.6 %

NetApp stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,172,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.