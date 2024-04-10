StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.78 on Monday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

