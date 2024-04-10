Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.91. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

